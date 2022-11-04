BIZTECH
Twitter to start 'difficult process' of staff layoffs
Elon Musk's social media firm informs employees they will be alerted on Friday morning whether they will be terminated, says internal mail.
Elon Musk's talk of slimming Twitter's staff and letting people post anything allowed by law is expected to clash with the reality of fending off hackers, trolls, police and regulators, experts say. / Reuters
November 4, 2022

Twitter will alert employees by 9 am [Pacific time] on Friday about whether they will be laid off, the company has said in an email to staff.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the internal email, seen by the Reuters news agency.

It does not give a number but the Washington Post and New York Times reported that half of Twitter's 7,500 employees will be sacked.

Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

Reuters had reported earlier this week, citing sources that Elon Musk plans to cut a quarter of Twitter's workforce as part of a first round of layoffs at his recently acquired company.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
