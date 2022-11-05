Russian police have detained a man suspected to have caused a huge fire overnight at a bar in the historic city of Kostroma that killed at least 15 people.

Firefighters fought through the early hours on Saturday to extinguish the blaze at the popular Poligon bar in the city, which is around 300 kilometres northeast of Moscow.

Russian agencies reported that the fire could have started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor.

"Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said.

"He has now been handed over to investigative authorities," it added, without providing any further details.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of "causing death by negligence".

It published images from inside the burnt-out building, showing a barely recognisable bar. The bar had a collapsed roof and burnt-out walls, with near-total destruction inside.

State television aired night-time images of the bar - housed in a single-storey logistical centre - engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the fire started at around 2300 GMT (2:00 am local time) on Saturday and was put out at around 7:30 am local time.

Ready to help

Around 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire, authorities said earlier.

The TASS news agency, citing emergency service sources, said a drunk man with a "flare gun" was likely to have caused the fire.

"He was spending time in the bar with a woman, ordered her flowers, with a flare gun in his hands," the source told the agency. "Then he went to the dance floor and fired it."

Emergency services said the blaze engulfed more than 3,500 square meters.

Some local media, quoting witnesses, said here was panic when the fire started as people rushed to an exit, causing a jam. One man forced a closed door open, possibly saving lives, according to reports.

The RIA Novosti news agency said the bar belonged to a local deputy of the ruling United Russia party, Ikhtiyar Mirzoyev. He told the agency that he would "give all the necessary help to the families and loved ones of the dead."

One fire fighter told state television that it took 50 people to extinguish the blaze and that they had used 20 fire engines.

He said the fire was especially difficult to put out because of a risk that the building might collapse.

Kostroma, a city on the Volga river of around 230,000 people, is one of Russia's oldest cities and famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries.

