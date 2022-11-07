CULTURE
'I'm nervous': Rihanna admits ahead of Super Bowl show
Despite her enthusiasm, the pop singer says: "I'm nervous on every stage, but especially on live television. That is like, unforgivable. So, you got to get it right.”
"It's a challenge that I was willing to accept, and I'm really looking forward to it," Rihanna says. / AA Archive
November 7, 2022

Pop singer Rihanna, a global superstar with nine Grammy awards, has acknowledged that she still feels uneasy ahead of live performances and is nervous about taking music's biggest stage at next year's Super Bowl.

Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May, said on Monday she really had to think when she was asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 in front of a global television audience of millions.

"It's a challenge that I was willing to accept, and I'm really looking forward to it," Rihanna said in an interview on Monday.

"It’s going to be a lot of hard work, the biggest thing I've ever done in my entire career," she added.

Despite her enthusiasm, the Barbados-born singer said she still feels the pressure of performing live.

"I'm nervous," she said. "I'm nervous on every stage, but especially on live television. That is like, unforgivable. So, you got to get it right.”

SOURCE:Reuters
