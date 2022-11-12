The Turkic world has become united in cooperation despite challenges in the past, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told reporters at the end of his visit to Uzbekistan for a summit of Turkic states.

“The Organization of Turkic States has proven itself as a successful cooperation platform; its weight is increasing in the region and in the world,” Erdogan said following the organisation’s 9th summit, where the member states signed a series of agreements on trade, economy, culture and the environment.

"We established the Turkic Investment Fund in order to strengthen our solidarity in the field of finance. I believe that the opportunities provided by the fund will further strengthen our cooperation and accelerate our activities," Erdogan said.

Ukraine-Russia grain deal

Erdogan also commented on the Black Sea grain deal, saying it would be the right decision for parties to extend the deal, which is due to expire on November 19.

"I think it would be wrong to put a time limit there. We told them [Russia and Ukraine] that the longer they keep this deal, the more it will serve its purpose," Erdogan said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Moscow-Kiev war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline, with Erdogan saying Ankara is determined to transfer Russian grain and fertilisers to less-developed countries.

Erdogan said the "most important" thing for Türkiye is to operate the grain corridor deal, and to mediate between Russia and Ukraine toward peace.

"Of course, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's goal is to highlight the poor African countries, particularly Mali, Somalia and Sudan. He offered to send them the grain for free. As soon as such a step is taken, we can show the same sensitivity," he noted.

F-16 and F-35 purchases

About the ongoing negotiations with Washington for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Erdogan said talks are continuing as planned.

"My hope is that the next month will be full of good news and we will develop the F-16 issue in a much more positive direction," he added.

Two amendments putting conditions on potential F-16 sales to Türkiye were reportedly removed from the Senate version of the relevant bill.

The conditions included requiring the US president to take steps to ensure that the warplanes "are not used by Türkiye for repeated unauthorised territorial overflights of Greece.”

FETO in Turkic states

Asked about the presence of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) in the Turkic world, Erdogan said he informed Turkic leaders that the organisation was a “great danger and threat” and urged the Turkic nations to work together with Turkish intelligence.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Türkiye of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.