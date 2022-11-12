WORLD
First batch of Kenyan troops arrive in DRC's volatile east
Planes carrying about 100 Kenyan troops touched down in Goma after Kenya's parliament approved the deployment of over 900 troops to the DRC as part of a joint military force from the East African Community.
The troops are part of up to 903 Kenyan soldiers who eventually will be sent to eastern Congo, joined by troops from other East African countries. / AFP
November 12, 2022

Kenyan soldiers have landed in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as part of a regional military operation targeting rebels in the conflict-torn region.

Two planes carrying about 100 Kenyan troops touched down in Goma airport on Saturday, where they were greeted by local dignitaries, according to reporters.

A Kenyan commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Obiero, told reporters that their mission is "to conduct offensive operations" alongside Congolese forces, and to assist in disarming militias.

"Insecurity is something which breaks up the social fabric," he added, explaining that the Kenyan contingent would also work alongside humanitarian agencies in a bid to bring stability to the eastern DRC.

Their arrival comes as the M23 militia has surged across the DRC's North Kivu province, capturing swathes of territory and inflaming tensions in central Africa.

Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected in the DRC's capital for talks on Sunday.

READ MORE: Kenya deploys troops to DRC to combat rebels as UN withdraws from Rumangabo

Resurgent rebels

Over 120 armed groups are active across eastern Congo, many of which are a legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century.

Heavy fighting between the army and the M23 was ongoing Rugari in North Kivu on Friday, and power was disrupted in Goma, an important commercial hub of about one million people.

A mostly Congolese Tutsi group, the M23 first leapt to prominence in 2012, briefly capturing Goma before being driven out.

But after lying dormant for years, the rebels took up arms again in late 2021 claiming the DRC had failed to honour a pledge to integrate them into the army, among other grievances.

And in recent weeks the rebels have won a string of victories against the Congolese army in North Kivu, dramatically increasing the territory under their control.

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA estimates that recent fighting in North Kivu has displaced 188,000 people.

Leaders of the seven-nation East African Community decided to create a regional military force, under Kenyan command, to restore peace in the DRC in June.

READ MORE: DRC expels Rwanda envoy over 'support' for M23 rebels

SOURCE:AFP
