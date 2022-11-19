Bulgaria has detained five people who are suspected of being accomplices to the Istiklal Avenue terror attack in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Three Moldavian nationals and two unspecified nationals will be kept in custody for 72 hours, state-run news agency BTA reported on Saturday, citing Siika Mileva, a spokesperson for the chief prosecutor.

The prosecutor will request the court to order their permanent detention after 72 hours, she added.

Mileva lauded Türkiye’s cooperation in the investigative process and said the suspects were mostly involved in logistical activities after the terror attack.

READ MORE:Türkiye court remands 17 Istanbul bombing suspects in police custody

Suspects apprehended

Meanwhile, Istanbul police counter-terrorism teams apprehended eight more suspects linked to the deadly terror attack on November 13.

The Turkish government said the attack on crowded Istiklal Avenue was carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation.

The perpetrator of the attack was apprehended by Turkish police, along with dozens of other suspects.

According to police, Ahlam Albashir confessed that she entered Türkiye illegally from the Syrian city of Afrin after receiving intelligence operative training from the YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the terror group’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:'We stand tall': Istanbul's Istiklal recovers after deadly attack