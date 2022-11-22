POLITICS
2 MIN READ
France trounce Australia 4-1 to begin World Cup defence
Olivier Giroud scores twice to become France's joint record scorer as they fight back to put Australia to the sword, opening their World Cup defence with a Group D win.
France trounce Australia 4-1 to begin World Cup defence
Henry scored 51 times in 123 games for France. Giroud, 36, equalled the mark on his 115th international appearance. / Reuters
November 22, 2022

Olivier Giroud has scored twice as World Cup holders France recovered from the shock of going behind to thump Australia 4-1 in their opener in Qatar.

Veteran striker Giroud drew level with Thierry Henry's all-time record of 51 goals for France and Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe also scored on Tuesday, after Australia took a surprise ninth-minute lead through Craig Goodwin.

READ MORE:Champions France, favourites Argentina arrive in Qatar for World Cup

Australia had taken a stunning lead at Al Janoub Stadium when Goodwin applied a super finish to Mathew Leckie's cross after nine minutes, but France levelled when Adrien Rabiot headed home and Giroud's tap-in gave them the halftime lead.

Kylian Mbappe's glancing header in the 68th minute was followed by Giroud's 51st international goal three minutes later, drawing him level with Thierry Henry as France's all-time top marksman.

Didier Deschamps' side, who lead the Group D after rivals Denmark and Tunisia drew 0-0 earlier on Tuesday, ended a run of poor starts for World Cup holders, after the previous three — Italy, Spain and Germany — all failed to win their openers.

READ MORE:Huge blow for France as Karim Benzema is ruled out of World Cup

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us