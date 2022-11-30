CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list
The traditional technique has been used for thousands of years to create artefacts and structures in Türkiye's Ahlat district of eastern Bitlis province.
Türkiye’s 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' added to UNESCO list
Stone miners in Ahlat use the traditional method, which is based on muscle power, to extract Ahlat stones. / AA
November 30, 2022

Türkiye’s "Traditional Ahlat Stonework" has been added to the UNSECO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Our national nomination file of 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' has been inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, during the 17th Session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which is being held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, between 28 November - 3 December 2022," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry noted that the number of the country's cultural elements inscribed on the lists has reached 22.

"We will continue to raise awareness of our heirloom traditional arts in order to popularize and preserve them," it added.

The 'Traditional Ahlat Stonework' technique has been used for thousands of years to create artefacts and structures, particularly in the Ahlat district of eastern Bitlis province which is located on the shore of Türkiye’s Lake Van.

Stone miners in Ahlat use the traditional method, which is based on muscle power, to extract Ahlat stones. 

Long metal sticks are used as a lever to move the mass of rock. The iron wedges are hammered into the rock mass in a straight line and divided into smaller sizes.

READ MORE: Turkey’s Arslantepe Mound added to UNESCO World Heritage List

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us