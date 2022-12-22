WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chile to open embassy in Palestine
President Gabriel Boric said that his government will raise the level of official representation in Palestine.
Chile to open embassy in Palestine
Gabriel Boric has supported a boycott of Israeli settlements and been an outspoken critic of the state. / AP
December 22, 2022

President Gabriel Boric of Chile, whose country has the largest Palestinian population outside of the Middle East, has said that he plans to open an embassy in Palestine.

"One of the decisions we have taken as a government, I think we have not yet made it public... is that we will raise the level of our official representation in Palestine," Boric said on Wednesday night.

"We will open an embassy under our government."

The announcement by the leftist president, who began his four-year term in March 2022, came at a Christmas ceremony for Chile's Palestinian community, estimated to be more than 300,000 strong.

In 1998, Chile opened a representative office to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, and in 2011 recognised Palestine as a state and supported its entrance to UNESCO.

Palestinian immigration to Chile began in the late 19th century, with waves coming during World War I and after the creation of Israel in 1948. 95 percent of the community in the country is Christian.

The large community is prominent in Chile's textile industry and also involved in the country's politics.

READ MORE: Chile’s new president is pro-Palestinian

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us