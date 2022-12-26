TÜRKİYE
Two more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
A total of 124 terrorists have laid down their arms and surrendered to security forces so far in 2022, according to Türkiye's Interior Ministry.
Listed as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. / AA Archive
December 26, 2022

Two more PKK terrorists have laid down their weapons and surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said on Monday they fled the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts of Turkish police and gendarmerie forces, and surrendered eventually.

The terrorists joined the PKK in 1993 and were active in Iraq and Iran.

With the latest surrenders, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has risen to 124, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

READ MORE:PKK terror group politically exploiting Paris shooting: French journalist

Decades-long terror campaign

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK – battered and demoralised by Turkish security forces' successful operations – has been losing members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

READ MORE:Türkiye: Everyone must see the true face of PKK terror group

SOURCE:AA
