The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned France's ambassador to the country over "black propaganda" against Türkiye amid violent protests in Paris, according to diplomatic sources.

Herve Magro was summoned to the ministry in the capital Ankara on Monday after terrorist PKK/YPG affiliates launched "black propaganda" against Türkiye and "officials and some politicians from French government have become a tool of this propaganda" as violent protests by supporters of the group left more than two dozen police officers injured in the French capital.

Turkish officials conveyed Ankara's "dissatisfaction" and "reaction" to the "black propaganda," according to the sources.

The officials noted that it would be beneficial for both the French government and the public to "accurately analyse" the violent incidents on Paris streets carried out by the PKK terror group, sources added.

Ankara further stressed its expectation from France to "act in common sense amid the mentioned incident and prevent the terrorist organization from going forward with its insidious agenda," they also said.

Violence by PKK supporters

Having gathered at the central Place de la Republique at around 1300GMT on Saturday, thousands of supporters of the terror group marched to the Boulevard du Temple chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group's so-called leaders.

They then ripped off paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby homes, and shops. The attackers also destroyed bus stops.

The police intervened in the scene in a limited fashion, occasionally using tear gas against the attackers.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman in Paris opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, according to local media reports.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday that the shooter, named William M. by the local media, has “pathological” hatred for foreigners and that he “wanted to kill foreigners” after a robbery in his home in 2016.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terror group also has a presence in many European countries.

