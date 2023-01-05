Thursday, January 5, 2023

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries, according to the Kremlin.

This is the first time Russia has introduced a full ceasefire in Ukraine since the launch of the offensive in February last year.

The announcement comes following a request for a ceasefire during the religious holiday from Russia's 76-year-old Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill.

"I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 ( 2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Given the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of combat, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend church services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ," the statement added.

In a call with the Russian leader earlier Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine calls Russian ceasefire declaration 'hypocrisy'

Russia's declaration of a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas is "hypocrisy", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Russia "must leave the occupied territories – only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter in reaction to the Kremlin announcement.

Biden says Putin trying to find 'oxygen' with truce proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "trying to find some oxygen" by floating a 36-hour ceasefire, US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about Moscow's truce proposal.

NATO calls for more military support to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine must be strong at the negotiation table to make peace with Russia, and this will be possible with more weapons support to Kiev.

In his speech at the annual conference of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise in Oslo, Stoltenberg made evaluations about Russia's war on Ukraine that began last February.

Pointing out that wars are unpredictable, but most of them end at the negotiation table, Stoltenberg said this war will also most likely end through dialogue.

Norway donates additional artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Norway has sent another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine to repel Russia’s attack, the Defence Ministry said.

The shells can be used in several types of artillery, including the M109 howitzers which Norway donated to Ukraine last year, according to the ministry.

Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said it is critical for Europe's and Norway's security that Ukraine succeeds in repelling Russia's "unfounded attack."

Erdogan tells Putin ceasefire needed in Ukraine peace efforts

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a "vision for a fair solution", the Turkish presidency said.

It said in a statement the two leaders discussed energy and the Black Sea grain corridor and that Erdogan told Putin concrete steps needed to be taken to clear PKK/PYD/YPG terror group in northern Syria.

Putin: Ukraine must accept loss of territories for there to be dialogue

Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria and energy issues with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Putin "acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kiev, providing information and guidance".

Putin said that Russia was ready for a dialogue on Ukraine, but that Kiev must fulfil the previously announced requirements and take into account "new territorial realities".

NATO chief warns against underestimating Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

"We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."

Moscow could retaliate

Moscow could retaliate with similar measures if Germany decides to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild, a senior Russian official warned.

“The German government has decided to shift the problems that their predecessors created onto our country. To this end, they plan to confiscate Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament.

“We have the right to take similar actions in relation to assets of Germany and other states,” he said in a Telegram post.

Russia's Patriarch Kirill calls for Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine

Spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill called for a ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Rus, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with a call to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ," he said on the church's official website.

We must put an end to war with Russia this year: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president said they must put an end to the 10-month-old war with Russia this year, in addition to not postponing any defensive capabilities that could speed up Moscow’s defeat.

“Modern Western armored vehicles, Western-type tanks are just one of these key capabilities,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the Ukrainian people.

Noting that he held diplomatic discussions with the leaders of France, Denmark, and Romania, Zelenskyy said he will continue such diplomatic contacts every day with partner states and countries close to Kiev.

Ukraine calls on allies to send heavy weapons

Zelenskyy has thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for promising light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles, saying it showed the need for other allies to provide heavier weapons.

"This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners. There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks," he said.

Western allies moved toward supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine but not the heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington predicted intense combat would continue for months on the eastern frontline.

US not 'hand-wringing' over attack on Russians

The United States is not "hand-wringing" over the mass casualties of Russian soldiers in a Ukrainian attack reportedly using US-supplied artillery, a senior White House official has said.

The New Year's strike hit a building in the occupied eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka being used as a barracks. Russia has officially conceded there were 89 deaths — already an unusually high number — while Ukraine's military estimates that nearly 400 soldiers died.

Following criticism in Russia over the use of US-delivered weaponry by Ukrainian defenders, including in the Makiivka strike, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia is to blame.

"This is a war. They have been invaded and they (Ukrainians) are striking back and defending themselves," Kirby said. "Russian soldiers in their territory are legitimate targets for Ukrainian military action, period."

