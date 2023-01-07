WORLD
California faces more storms and potential floods
Rain is forecast for Bay Area on Saturday with a brief dry period on Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive on Monday.
The storms won't be enough to officially end California's ongoing drought but they have helped. / AP
January 7, 2023

California is bracing for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the US state, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.

Rain was forecast for the Bay Area on Saturday with a brief dry period on Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 15 to 30 centimetres of rain expected through Wednesday in the Sacramento-area foothills.

In the Los Angeles area, light rain was forecast for the weekend with stormy conditions expected to return Monday with the potential for up to 20 centimetres of rain in the foothills.

The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from Pacific storms.

A series of recent weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least six deaths.

The storms won't be enough to officially end California's ongoing drought but they have helped.

