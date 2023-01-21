WORLD
Prominent sociologist brands Quran burning in Sweden a 'racist message'
Masoud Kamali says 'freedom of speech' today is giving racist groups permission to attack migrants and Muslims.
Masoud Kamali said if a racist politician like Rasmus Paludan or anyone else, was denied permission to burn Quran, it would not have damaged the freedom of speech. / AA Archive
January 21, 2023

A prominent sociologist has condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden and the Swedish authorities' decision to allow such acts to take place under the pretext of freedom of speech.

Masoud Kamali, a former special investigator in Sweden, told Anadolu Agency that burning the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy is a "political and racist message" aimed at Muslims that transcends to all European countries and beyond.

The act, he said, is a "political game", adding that the freedom of speech today is giving racist groups permission to attack migrants and Muslims and to enable them "to say whatever they want and make any action that they want."

He said if a racist politician like Rasmus Paludan, or anyone else, was denied permission to burn Quran, it would not have damaged the freedom of speech.

Paludan and those like him have "support here," he added.

Earlier today, Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Hard Line), burnt a copy of the Quran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm and under the protection of the Swedish police, invoking strong condemnation by Türkiye.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book, the Quran, in Sweden today, despite our repeated warnings earlier," a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. 

"Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of 'freedom of expression' is completely unacceptable. This is an outright hate crime."

