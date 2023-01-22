TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Hundreds protest outside Swedish Consulate in Istanbul over Quran burning
Some 250 people gather in Istanbul, holding flags and banners condemning "Sweden’s state-supported Islamophobia.”
Hundreds protest outside Swedish Consulate in Istanbul over Quran burning
Protesters also gathered outside the Swedish Embassy in Ankara for a second day and more protests are planned for Sunday evening. / AP
January 22, 2023

Outrage over a Quran-burning incident in Sweden has ignited a second day of protests in Türkiye, reflecting a growing global condemnation against anti-Muslim hatred while complicating the already tense diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Some 250 people gathered outside the Swedish Consulate in Istanbul on Sunday, holding flags and banners that said “We condemn Sweden’s state-supported Islamophobia.” 

Anti-Muslim activist Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of Islam’s holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, sparking protests in Istanbul and Ankara that night.

A sign on a window of the Swedish Consulate read: “We do not share that book-burning idiot’s view.”

Mustafa Demircan, one of the protesters, said the act of burning the Quran should not be considered an act protected by the right of free expression.

READ MORE: Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' against Quran in Sweden

Also on Sunday, a group of young people visited churches in the central Artuklu district of Türkiye's Mardin province, handing out roses to church officials and condemning the burning of the Quran.

Ibrahim Halil Yetim, a member of the group, who recorded their efforts on video, said they decided to follow the advice of Islam's Prophet Muhammad and express their reactions to the incident in Sweden in a way befitting their religion.

"Islam is such a religion that it revives even those who come to kill you," he said.

READ MORE: Prominent sociologist brands Quran burning in Sweden a 'racist message'

Permission by Swedish government

Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was granted permission by the Swedish government to burn a copy of the Islamic holy book, the Quran, outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

In response, Ankara cancelled Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

On Sunday, Türkiye's Armenian Patriarchate condemned the Quran burning incident, saying it "aroused deep indignation" in a statement on social media.

The Patriarchate said the "heinous act" not only offended those who belong to the religion of Islam, but also aimed at inciting hostilities among people of different faiths.

"It is certain that this movement, which is incompatible with democracy, freedom, and human rights, will not be accepted by those who share these feelings," it added.

The statement underlined that the Turkish Armenian patriarch, Sahak Mashalian, especially "regretfully condemned this outdated act," along with the Spiritual Assembly of the Church, the clergy, foundation boards, and the Turkish Armenian community.

READ MORE:'Over 1.5 billion Muslims hurt': Reaction to Quran desecration in Sweden

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us