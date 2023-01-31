WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels
The government has acknowledged the problems, but has yet to come up with any convincing plan to turn the crisis in the sector around.
Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels
Trade union activists and workers are demanding that more people be hired in hospitals and care homes for older people. / AFP
January 31, 2023

Over 10,000 people have protested throughout central Brussels to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which has been especially hard-hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade union activists and workers are demanding that more people be hired in hospitals and care homes for older people, and that pay scales would be increased considerably to make the sector more attractive for young professionals.

“We cannot wait until after the 2024 elections. Valuable years are going to waste,” Mark Selleslach of the ACV Puls trade union said on Tuesday.

Increasing cost of living

Workers also walked off the job in Belgium on November 2022 during nationwide strikes against increasing consumer prices, disrupting transportation, forcing flight cancellations and shutting down public services in the latest European protests over the rising cost of living.

Belgian trade unions said gas prices have gone up by 130 percent in just one year, electricity by 85 percent and fuel by 57 percent, while food prices also have increased.

READ MORE: Cost of living protests gridlock Belgium, Greece

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us