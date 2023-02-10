WORLD
Two killed in car ramming attack in occupied East Jerusalem
At least five others were injured in the attack in which the suspect was neutralised on the spot, Israeli police say.
February 10, 2023

Two people including a child have been killed in car ramming attack on a bus stop in the occupied East Jerusalem, the Israeli authorities have said.

"As a result of the ramming, there are two dead and another five injured," an Israeli police statement said. Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital said those who died were eight and 20 years old.

"The suspect was neutralised on the spot" in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in the occupied East Jerusalem, the Israeli police said in a statement, describing it as a "terror" attack.

READ MORE:Medical negligence kills Palestinian in Israeli prison

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered security forces to be reinforced.

Police said the driver had been shot.

The incident occurred during a period of high tension following an attack in which a gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.

Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that had crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the Ramot area, a part of Jerusalem that was occupied by Israel after the 1967 Middle Eastern war.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill several Palestinians in a raid on a refugee camp

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
