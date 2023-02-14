The seven governing bodies of international tennis have launched a fundraising drive to support victims of devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

The US Open said in a statement on Tuesday that the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open - organised the campaign to aid the more than 17 million people in affected regions who are now living in freezing conditions and urgently need blankets, emergency shelter, food and clean water.

The "Tennis Plays for Love" relief campaign, which aims to reach its first $5 million will benefit Global Giving’s Türkiye and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund, helping provide emergency relief and fuel long-term recovery efforts.

"All fans can lend their support by donating via the fund’s official page, and each of the seven governing bodies has made an equal donation to Global Giving as part of this appeal," it said.

NFT auction

In addition to the campaign, a one-of-a-kind non-fungible token, NFT, from the "LOVE" tennis art project is being auctioned. Fans bid at OpenSea until Friday.

Two massive 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, centred in the province of Kahramanmaras, and nine other provinces - Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniy, and Sanliurfa.

The tremors were also felt in several countries in the region and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria.

Nearly 32,000 people have been killed in Türkiye, according to the official figures, while the death toll in Syria has reached over 5,800.

