CULTURE
3 MIN READ
World's first cathedral in Hatay, Türkiye still intact after major quakes
Only the recently built retaining wall of the Saint Pierre cave church, carved out of a mountainside in Antakya (Antioch) of St. Peter's ministry, suffered minor damage.
World's first cathedral in Hatay, Türkiye still intact after major quakes
The church played a significant role in the early days of Christianity. / AA
February 20, 2023

Although many historically sacred places have been reduced to rubble in the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye early this month, the world's first cave church in Hatay remains largely intact.

Only the recently built retaining wall of the historical church was slightly demolished.

Carved into the side of Mount Staurin in the Antakya region of the Apostle Peter's early ministry around 38-39 CE, the Saint Pierre cave church is recognised as the world’s very first cathedral by UNESCO.

It spans some 9.5 metres wide, 13 metres long, and seven meters high (31 feet by 42 ft. by 23 ft.), and in 2011 was added to UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List.

The church and its surroundings played a significant role in the early days of Christianity and the spread of this belief. Saint Peter (or Pierre), the head of the first Christian community, is also considered the first pope.

In 1963, Pope Paul VI declared the cave church a pilgrimage site.

READ MORE: Türkiye's historical monuments largely remain unaffected in quake zone

Massive devastation

The twin earthquakes caused major devastation in Hatay province. 

Anatolia's first mosque, the Habib-i Neccar Mosque, and the Antioch (Antakya) Orthodox Church, which dates to the first century CE, almost completely collapsed.

Antakya is home to various minority groups such as Syriac Orthodox Christians, Syriac Catholics, and Armenians.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the deadly quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the tremors that struck in less than 10 hours.

Over 41,000 people were killed by the twin earthquakes in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures. Over 100,000 more were injured.

READ MORE: Historical Virgin Mary Church in Hatay damaged in earthquake

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us