POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's tourism figures surpass pre-pandemic levels in January
Türkiye welcomed over two million tourists in January 2023 compared to 1.28 million in the same month last year.
Türkiye's tourism figures surpass pre-pandemic levels in January
Istanbul, Turkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist hub, welcomed 59.3 percent of all foreign visitors, or 1.19 million. / Getty Images
February 24, 2023

New official data reveals that tourist arrivals in Türkiye surpassed pre-pandemic levels in January, topping the two million mark.

It surged from an all-time high January figure of 1.8 million in 2020, just before the onset of the coronavirus in the country, said Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Friday.

Türkiye welcomed 1.28 million foreign tourists in January last year, and nearly 510,000 in January 2021, when the world tourism sector ground to a near halt amid widespread travel restrictions as well as airports and national border closures.

READ MORE:Türkiye increases its tourism income by 53.4 percent in 2022

Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors to Türkiye last month, with over 279,818 arrivals, double compared to a year ago.

They were followed by Bulgarians with 167,138 visitors (up 52 percent year-on-year) , Germans with 139,955 (up 36.4 percent), and Georgians with 114,508 (up 190.4 percent).

Istanbul, Turkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist hub, welcomed 59.3 percent of all foreign visitors, or 1.19 million.

Edirne province on Türkiye's northwestern border with both Bulgaria and Greece, took second place with a 12.1 percent share, or 242,615 visitors. Resort city Antalya followed with 9.1 percent, or more than 183,338 tourists.

READ MORE:Türkiye's tourism sees robust numbers despite global crisis: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us