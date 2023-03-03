WORLD
2 MIN READ
German public transport workers go on strike over pay
Bus, tram and metro drivers walk out in major cities, causing severe travel disruption for passengers in Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.
German public transport workers go on strike over pay
Public sector workers have been staging walkouts in various federal states since last week after the second round of collective bargaining negotiations with the government ended without agreement. / AFP
March 3, 2023

German public transport workers have begun a one-day warning strike to increase pressure on the government in an ongoing pay dispute.

Passengers have been warned to prepare for significantly disrupted travel due to Friday's strike in major cities, including Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich.

Bus, tram and metro drivers in six federal states are joining the strike action, which also aims at drawing attention to climate change, and the need to bolster public transport.

The ver.di trade union announced that the strike will continue until midnight in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Saxony, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

Public sector workers have been staging walkouts in various federal states since last week after the second round of collective bargaining negotiations with the government ended without agreement.

The union, which is representing around 2.5 million public sector workers, Is demanding a 10.5 percent and no less than €5 00 ($530) pay rise amid soaring inflation and cost of living crisis.

A new round of negotiations is planned for the end of this month.

READ MORE:German aviation sector strike affects nearly 300,000 passengers

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us