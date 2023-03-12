POLITICS
NASA SpaceX Crew-5 splashes down after 5-month mission
Crew members aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashed down off Florida's Gulf coast, returning safely from a five-month science mission on the International Space Station.
“With the support of incredible people, we all accomplished the mission: we left the ISS and human spaceflight a little better than we found it…,” NASA Astronaut Josh Cassada.
March 12, 2023

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returned to Earth after a five-month stay aboard the International Space Station, livestreamed video broadcast by the US space agency showed.

It splashed down on Saturday in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after 9:00 PM (0200 GMT) off the west coast of Florida.

The SpaceX "Endurance" capsule carried Koichi Wakata of Japan, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada. 

Crew-5, which launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral in early October 2022, was the fifth mission in space for Wakata and the first for Cassada, Kikina and Mann -- who also became the first Native American woman in space, NASA said.

Before leaving the ISS, Crew-5 were met by the successor Crew-6 mission members, who launched March 1 from Cape Canaveral.

US-Russia cooperation

Less than a week before that, a Soyuz rocket was launched from Kazakhstan to serve as a replacement for MS-22, another Russian vessel that was damaged while attached to the ISS.

The three members of MS-22, an American and two Russians, were originally scheduled to return in late March after about six months in space, but will now stay for almost a year.

Cooperation on the ISS has become one of the few remaining areas where the United States and Russia have continued to work together since Moscow attacked Ukraine over a year ago.

READ MORE: SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to orbit for NASA

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
