CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Afghans donate blood for London protest art against Prince Harry's claims
“I reject Harry’s comments about killing people as though they are pieces on a chessboard,” Russian artist Andrei Molodkin said in reference to the British royal’s claim that he killed 25 people during his second tour in Afghanistan.
Afghans donate blood for London protest art against Prince Harry's claims
Afghans donate blood for London protest art against Prince Harry's claims / AA
March 30, 2023

Russian artist Andrei Molodkin has projected a protest sculpture featuring blood donated by Afghans along with footage of Prince Harry onto London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

Molodkin’s projection was in protest against Prince Harry’s controversial remarks about the number of people he killed in Afghanistan.

“I am an anti-war artist and a former Soviet soldier. I reject Harry’s comments about killing people as though they are pieces on a chessboard. I am drenching St Paul’s Cathedral in Royal Blood – the UK’s Royal Coat of Arms filled with the blood of Afghan people who have not forgotten the illegal war on their land and who are against Harry’s comments about his desensitised killings,” the artist wrote in an article in the Independent.

The Duke of Sussex received criticism after claiming to have killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan, writing in his new memoir “Spare” that it was “not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

“While in the heat and fog of combat, I didn’t think of those twenty-five as people. You can’t kill people if you think of them as people. You can’t really harm people if you think of them as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could kill Goods,” Prince Harry wrote in his book.

READ MORE: Prince Harry reveals he killed 25 people in Afghanistan as Apache pilot

The artist said he collaborated with Afghan donors in the French coastal town of Calais and the UK for the sculpture. 

The human blood was pumped into the sculpture of the royal coat of arms and then projected onto the cathedral.

The Duke of Sussex, who has stepped down from his royal duties and left the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, served as an Apache helicopter pilot during the war in Afghanistan, and his missions resulted in "the taking of human lives."

Prince Harry served in the British army for 10 years, rising to the rank of captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

In February 2008, Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed that Prince Harry had been serving with the army in Helmand, Afghanistan, "for more than two months."

"Prince Harry is very proud to serve his country on operations alongside his fellow soldiers and to do the job he has been trained for," a statement from Clarence House, a royal residence in London, said at the time.

READ MORE:Prince Harry, a colonial mercenary in royal robes?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us