POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Muslim football players in France team asked to postpone fasting: report
France's National Football team recommends Muslim players to postpone their fasting for five days in the selection not to affect match performance.
Muslim football players in France team asked to postpone fasting: report
There have been several Muslim players in the Les Bleus squad for years, / Reuters Archive
March 31, 2023

Muslim players in the French national football team have been allegedly asked to postpone their fasting for a few days in selection during Ramadan.

French sports daily L'Equipe has reported that the France staff allegedly recommended their Muslim players postpone their practice during the five days they spent in selection so that the players' performance would not be affected during their EURO 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands on March 24, and Ireland on March 27.

The same source added that Les Bleus staff would not force anyone in the team not to follow his faith but gave recommendations about this issue.

Ramadan started on March 23 and will continue through April 21- the first day of the Eid al Fitr holiday.

France, with six points, are with Greece, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Gibraltar in Group B.

On March 24, France hammered the Netherlands 4-0 in their EURO 2024 qualifying Group B opener at Stade de France. A few days later, Les Bleus took a 1-0 win at Ireland to lead Group B.

There have been several Muslim players in the Les Bleus squad for years, such as Zinedine Zidane, Franck Ribery, Nicolas Anelka, Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele, and N'Golo Kante.

Pogba, Dembele and Kante were active players, but the France trio had injury problems this season.

But Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, the Muslim players in France's team, were selected by Didier Deschamps for the EURO 2024 qualifiers that started last week.

They both played against the Netherlands. 

Konate was in the starting 11 for the Ireland match, but Fofana was among the substitutes and he did not play in Dublin.

READ MORE:How Prophet Muhammad and his companions experienced the first Ramadan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us