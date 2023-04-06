POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ukraine launches mobile app to find missing children displaced by conflict
Ukrainian police join hands with US tech company Find My Parent to develop the app "Reunite Ukraine" that would help reconnect families separated during the conflict.
Ukraine launches mobile app to find missing children displaced by conflict
Kiev estimates 19,544 children have been deported to Russia during the conflict, with only 328 of them returned. / Reuters Archive
April 6, 2023

Ukraine has launched a mobile application to help find children who have disappeared during more than 13 months of the conflict with Russia, the National Police said.

Kiev estimates 19,544 children have been deported to Russia during the conflict, with only 328 of them returned. Moscow, which controls chunks of Ukraine's east and south, denies abducting children and says they were taken for their safety.

Ukraine has joined forces with US tech company Find My Parent to develop the app "Reunite Ukraine" that would help reconnect families separated during the conflict, said Oleksander Fatsevych, deputy head of the National Police on Thursday.

"It is one of the instruments to find children and reunite them with their families," he told an online briefing.

"If we find even one child in such a way or reunite one family, it will be already a victory, a small one, but with every step we will be able to return children home."

Police to check profiles 

The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's children's rights commissioner, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine.

Moscow has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia from occupied areas, but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.

The children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, said this week that Russia had accepted more than five million refugees from Ukraine's Donbas region, including 730,000 children with parents or legal guardians, since February 2022.

Russia does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC and has called the warrant null and void.

The app was free to download and easy to operate, Fatsevych said. It had multi-level identity security checks. Police would check and confirm personal profiles and act as an intermediary to enable communication via the app.

Fatsevych said the app would enable police to gather more data in a safe and secure way, including from people in Russia, Belarus or in territories controlled by Russia who wanted to help the Ukrainian children.

READ MORE: HRW sounds alarm on children from Ukraine orphanages

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us