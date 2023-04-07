WORLD
UN says Daesh-linked group killed dozens of civilians in DRC
Killings in Ituri province were blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces, an insurgency group originally from Uganda that later gained a foothold in eastern DRC in the 1990s.
FILE - At least 36 were killed when the Allied Democratic Forces attacked North Kivu province and burned residents' huts last month. / AP
April 7, 2023

More than 30 people have been reported killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Ituri province in attacks attributed to an armed group affiliated with Daesh, according to the United Nations.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), originally an insurgency group in Uganda, gained a foothold in eastern DRC in the 1990s and has been accused of killing thousands of civilians.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the UN mission in the DRC - known as MONUSCO - said it had received reports of killings attributed to the ADF that occurred on Sunday and Monday "on the border between the territories of Mambasa and Irumu".

MONUSCO chief Bintou Keita condemned the killings and "deplores these despicable attacks against the civilian population", the statement said.

"She urges the Congolese authorities to investigate and bring to justice those responsible."

Keita also called for "an immediate end to violence" by all armed groups against civilians.

READ MORE: Landslide in eastern DRC leaves many dead

According to a recent report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, an estimated 485 civilians were killed between December 1 and March 14 in Ituri - a province plagued with violence due to several armed groups operating there, including the ADF.

Last month, more than 20 civilians were reported killed in separate attacks, according to local sources.

In Ituri province, militant group CODECO was accused of targeting five villages and killing 15 people, while at least nine civilians were reported killed by the ADF in North Kivu province.

READ MORE: Ugandan forces take control of DRC town, as M23 rebels withdraw

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
