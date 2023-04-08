Atletico Madrid will face Istanbul's Besiktas in a charity match next week to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

"We are coming to Istanbul. A trip to play a charity game for those affected in the earthquakes," Atletico Madrid said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Spanish La Liga club confirmed that the match will be held at Istanbul's Vodafone Park on Wednesday, April 12 starting at 1730GMT.

Besiktas said on its website that tickets will go on sale on Sunday, with proceeds earmarked to help school construction in the quake-hit area.

Over 50,000 people died due to the earthquakes that hit Türkiye in early February. Millions of people in 11 provinces were affected.

