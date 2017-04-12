A historic referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey on April 16 will ask the electorate to vote on whether to approve an 18-article bill. Turkish citizens will decide to vote 'Yes' or 'No'. But it's not the nation's first major shift in governance nor amendments made to the constitution.
Here's a timeline of Turkey's constitutional history:
1808
Charter of Alliance; an agreement between the central government of the Ottoman Empire and local rulers restricted the authority of sultan.
1876
Ottoman constitution of 1876, the beginning of the constitutional era in Turkey.
1909
Revisions to the existing constitution.
1921
First constitution of the Republic of Turkey.
1924
The new constitution, considered to be less democratic than the previous:
- No separation of powers. Executive and judiciary were also under parliament's control
- De facto, no multiparty system
1928
Religious remarks removed from the constitution
1931
Fiscal amendments
1934
Universal suffrage begins
1937
Republican People's Party's (CHP) principles imposed on the constitution through the amendment
1960
Military coup d'etat in Turkey, known as '27 May coup.'
1961
Constitution instated after the coup. It introduced the bicameral system
- The executive branch is left to president and the council of ministers
- The judiciary branch is left to impartial courts. Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors established
- Supreme Court is established
- Unions, labour agreements and strikes are allowed
1971
March 12 Memorandum
1972
Council of Ministers were given the authority to issue decrees
- Civil servants' right to establish unions was abolished
- Autonomy of universities weakened
- State security courts with expanded jurisdiction were established
1980
September 12 coup d'état
1982
Another constitution instated after a coup. Unicameral system reinstated.
- Executive branch is empowered
- The focus shifted from the people to the state as opposed to previous constitutions.
1982
- Voting age lowered to 19
- The number of MPs increased to 450 from 400
- Bans on certain leaders abolished
1993
Restrictions on setting up TV and Radio stations eased
1995
Freedom to set up unions for civil servants
- Workers and public servants were given right to labour agreements
- Voting age further lowered to 18
- The ban on political parties to establish women and youth branches abolished
- Academics and university students were given right to be members of political parties
- The number of MPs increased to 550
1997
Coup d'état (Postmodern coup)
1999
Military members of the State Security Court replaced by civilians
- Privatisation of state properties allowed
2001
Crucial changes in line with European Court of Human Rights
- Freedom of communication included in the text
- Gender equality fortified
- Closing political parties made more difficult
2005
Changes in the structure of the Radio and Television High Council
2006
Age of candidacy for MP decreased to 25 from 30
2007
E-memorandum
2007
Changes through referendum
- Elections to be held every four years instead of five
- The president is to be elected through popular vote.
- Presidential elections to be held every five years instead of seven. This did not apply to the incumbent Abdullah Gul.
2010
Changes through referendum
- Changes in the structure of judiciary and courts.
2014
Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes the first president of Turkey directly elected through popular vote.
2016
July 15 attempted coup d'état.