In Sunday's historic referendum, a majority of the residents in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir voted against transitioning to a presidential system. However, both sides voted for peace, they say.

Support for opposition parties like the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) remains strong, but can no longer be seen as growing. After decades of violence at the hands of the designated terror group PKK in the region, the party is losing some of its vote base as people want alternate solutions.

In Diyarbakir, TRT World'sAli Mustafa met two friends grappling with these concerns.