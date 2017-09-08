WORLD
2 MIN READ
War-weary Gazans seek refuge in books amid siege
Gazans have launched reading projects in the first English-language public library opened recently with the help of American linguist Noam Chomsky.
War-weary Gazans seek refuge in books amid siege
trtworldImageNoName / TRT
By Staff Reporter
September 8, 2017

For more than a decade – due to Israel's blockade – Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip have been denied basic rights, including the right to travel.

Often described as an "open-air prison", young people are, however, trying to find a way around that by launching book reading projects.

"With the help of some friends we managed to conduct an online marketing campaign and raise funds to launch this small enlightening project that motivates children and young people to read," said Mosaab Abo Toha, a librarian.  

Earlier this year, with the help from the America linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, Toha established the Edward Said public library – the first English-language library in Gaza.

It is named after the late Edward Said, a Palestinian-American professor of literature, known for his work on post-colonial studies and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

TRT World'sRahul Radakrishnan has more.

International Literacy Day

While the world celebrates International Literacy Day on Friday, many schools and libraries in Gaza remain in ruins after being damaged or destroyed in the consecutive wars with Israel.  

While an estimated 750 million men and women around the world are unable to read or write, and more than 110 million children lack access to education, Gaza has a 97 percent literacy rate - one of the highest in the world even among developed countries.

With the main Erez Crossing into Israel closed and the border with Egypt also largely closed, Gazans say it is difficult to bring in more books as well as essential supplies.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us