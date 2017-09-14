POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Besiktas slice open Porto defence in 3-1 Champions League win
Porto was yet to concede this season, but Talisca, Cenk Tosun, and Ryan Babel all scored for Besiktas at Estadio do Dragao for a resounding win.
Besiktas slice open Porto defence in 3-1 Champions League win
trtworldImageNoName
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2017

Besiktas managed to break through FC Porto's defence to open its Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Porto was yet to concede this season, but Talisca, Cenk Tosun, and Ryan Babel all scored for the visitors at Estadio do Dragao.

After Talisca opened the scoring, Porto equalized thanks to an own goal by Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic.

Tosun gave the Turkish side the lead again before halftime, and Babel sealed the victory in the second half.

"It was a great game from us, defensively as well as in attack," Talisca said.   

"We did exactly what our coach asked of us and everything worked out well. We had a very good first half, while Porto dominated us somewhat in the second but we knew how to stand up to that."

Porto has won only two of its last eight home matches in European competitions.

It was coming off five straight wins to start the season in Portugal, all without conceding.

Porto was without Vincent Aboubakar and Maxi Pereira because of suspensions. Aboubakar played on loan with Besiktas last season.

"We had enough chances to have ended with a different result," Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said.

Ronaldo back in style

In the day's other fixtures, Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a brace on his return from suspension for Real Madrid, as Tottenham Hotspur ended their Wembley jinx and Liverpool were held on their Champions League comeback.

Real have sorely missed their Portuguese superstar as he serves a five-match domestic ban for pushing a referee.

But he wasted no time in making his towering presence felt against APOEL Nicosia, scoring after just 12 minutes from Gareth Bale's low cross, and then doubling his tally from the penalty spot before Sergio Ramos's overhead kick rounded off the cosy 3-0 win.

Ronaldo has now struck 12 times in his last six Champions League games.

The titleholders top Group H with Tottenham, who ended their woeful Wembley run with an impressive Harry Kane-inspired 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

At Anfield, Roberto Firmino's first-half penalty miss proved costly for Liverpool as Joaquin Correa scored a dramatic equaliser to grab Sevilla a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool and Sevilla were joined on one point in Group E by Spartak Moscow and Maribor, who drew 1-1 in Slovenia.

English giants Manchester City ran out the biggest winners of the night with a 4-0 rout of Feyenoord in Rotterdam courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and John Stones' double.

Shakhtar Donetsk beat Napoli 2-1 to share the summit in Group F while French champions Monaco were held 1-1 at competition newcomers RB Leipzig in Germany.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us