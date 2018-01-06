TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey erasing legacy of terror in Hakkari by boosting investments
Turkish government adds up new roads, constructs new houses and builds an airport in order to cherish terror-struck southeastern city of Hakkari.
Turkey erasing legacy of terror in Hakkari by boosting investments
Hakkari - Yüksekova Selahaddin Eyyubi Airport was closed for months in recent years due to the PKK attacks. / TRTWorld
January 6, 2018

The PKK terrorist organisation has waged a war on the Turkish state for more than three decades, killing around 40,000 people and causing an outflow of both people and capital in southeastern provinces like Hakkari.

Residents say just a couple of years ago, Hakkari was a wreck due to the terror group’s attacks.

Even water was supplied for only a few hours a day.

“We had moved to Istanbul for seven years to keep our children safe and returned when things got calmer,” says Latif Tuncer, a restaurant owner.

Meanwhile, the government acknowledges that there have been issues of governance as well.

Many leaders of HDP party, governing the area for years, now facing terrorism charges over their support to the PKK.

And Turkish government has boosted investments in the city, now the has a ski resort has also been developed.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah explains how Turkey achieves to turn the tide.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us