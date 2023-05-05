May 5, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Britain's King Charles set for coronation
The coronation of Britain's King Charles will take place on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the route of the procession to and from Westminster Abbey. Charles's crowning is expected to follow centuries of tradition but with new elements to reflect the changing nature of Britain's multi-racial and multi-faith society. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead. #KingCharlesCoronation
Britain's King Charles set for coronation / AA
