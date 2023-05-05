Wagner chief says fighters will be pulled from Bakhmut on May 10

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group says his forces will pull out of the embattled city of Bakhmut on May the 10th. The announcement comes after Yevgeny Prighozin criticised officials in Moscow for ammunition shortages that he says have led to unnecessary losses. It's the latest sign of deep-rooted tensions in pro-Moscow camps, which are expected to reflect on the battlefield. Priyanka Navani has our top story this hour.