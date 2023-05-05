UNICEF says 190 children killed, 1,700 injured in Sudan conflict

Gunfire has been heard in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, despite both the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreeing to another 72-hour ceasefire. Previous agreements have been shaky, with both sides blaming eachother for breaching them. Sudan's health ministry says 550 people have been killed in the fighting so far, with nearly 5,000 injured. Experts say the actual death toll is likely to be higher. Now the US and the UK have requested an emergency meeting in the UN about the humanitarian situation in the country. Melinda Nucifora reports.