WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico to share 'evidence' of fentanyl smuggling from China
President Lopez Obrador says container that recently arrived in his country from China was found to contain synthetic opioid blamed for hundreds of overdose deaths every day in US.
Mexico to share 'evidence' of fentanyl smuggling from China
Mexico would ask "very respectfully" for China to inform it when the contraband leaves its ports, and if possible seize it, says Lopez Obrador [File] Reuters / Reuters
May 5, 2023

Mexico will provide China with evidence of illegal fentanyl shipments from the Asian nation to Mexican drug cartels, its president has said, after Beijing denied there was any such smuggling.

A container that recently arrived in Mexico from China was found to contain the synthetic opioid blamed for hundreds of overdose deaths every day in the United States, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

"We already have the evidence," said Lopez Obrador, who in March wrote to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, asking for help curbing fentanyl flows.

China's Foreign Ministry said in response that there was no illegal fentanyl trafficking between the two countries.

Speaking at his daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico would ask "very respectfully" for China to inform it when the contraband leaves its ports, and if possible seize it.

RelatedMexico seeks China's help on fentanyl, complains of 'rude' US pressure

Republican pressure on Mexico cartels

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, criminal groups export chemicals from China to Mexico where they are used to produce fentanyl that is smuggled across the US border.

Mexico has denied that fentanyl is manufactured in its territory.

Lopez Obrador's appeal follows calls from Republican senators in the United States to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and even send troops to fight them.

The US Justice Department last month singled out two Chinese companies for sanctions for allegedly selling chemical ingredients to the notorious Sinaloa cartel to produce fentanyl.

Related'Lack of hugs and embraces' behind US fentanyl deaths
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us