Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization has "neutralised" Eyvaz Beyaz, a wanted senior PKK terrorist, in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq.

Beyaz, codenamed Zerdest Karadeniz, was targeted in an operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in the Duhok-Gara region, security sources said on Sunday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After joining the rural establishment of the terrorist group in 1994, Beyaz attacked gendarmerie troops in Türkiye's Black Sea province of Sinop in 2010 and a police vehicle in the city of the same name in 2011.

He also carried out a bomb attack against the gendarmerie in the Black Sea province of Trabzon in 2012.

Wanted by Interpol with a red notice, Beyaz is also on the Turkish Interior Ministry's list of wanted terrorists.

He is also responsible for attacks on operations launched by Turkish security forces in the Zap region of northern Iraq, the sources added.

Last Thursday, Turkish intelligence forces also "neutralised" Ahmet Gumus, a so-called training officer of the PKK terror group and then on Friday did the same to Necirvan Seven, another wanted PKK terrorist, in northern Iraq.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, near the border with Türkiye, to plot more attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.