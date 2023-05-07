May 7, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least eight killed in mall shooting in Texas, seven injured
A gunman in the US has killed at least eight people and wounded seven others in a shooting at a mall north of Dallas. The attacker was later shot dead by police. Children are reportedly among the victims. The Texas incident is just one of three attacks on Saturday. Two other shootings took place in Ohio and California leaving at least two dead. Sumeyye Ceylan has the story.
At least eight killed in mall shooting in Texas, seven injured / Others
Explore