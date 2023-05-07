WORLD
2 MIN READ
Slovak's caretaker PM resigns after political wrangle
Eduard Heger's request follows the resignation of several ministers and calls from the opposition for a technocrat administration to lead the country until early elections in September.
Slovak's caretaker PM resigns after political wrangle
Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova later on Sunday. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 7, 2023

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he has asked the president to relieve him of his duties, after ministers' resignations weakened his cabinet that is serving in a caretaker capacity before elections in September.

Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova, who has the power to appoint a new caretaker prime minister, later on Sunday.

Heger has faced calls from the opposition to make way for a technocrat administration to lead the central European country until early elections to take place in September.

"I decided to ask the president to remove my authority and to leave the president space to try with a technocrat government to stably and peacefully lead Slovakia to democratic parliamentary elections," he said in a televised news conference.

RelatedSlovakia's former coalition agrees to early elections

Wrangling between parties

The ruling coalition lost its majority in September last year when the libertarian SaS party quit and later accused the government of not doing enough to help people with energy costs that last year hit record levels in Europe.

In common with other European states, Slovakia has provided households and companies with payments to mitigate the impact of high energy costs and wider inflation.

But the wrangling between parties has all but paralysed politics in the NATO and European Union member that has been a strong backer of its neighbour Ukraine since Russia's offensive began.

RelatedSlovakia government falls after losing no-confidence vote
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us