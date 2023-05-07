May 7, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Climate change, pollution draining ancient Lake Prespa in the Balkans
Located between the borders of North Macedonia, Albania and Greece, Lake Prespa is one of the oldest and largest lakes in Europe, first formed more than two million years ago. But the climate crisis and pollution are putting the lake - and the thousands of species that rely on it - at risk of disappearing. Ayse Ejupi has more.
Climate change, pollution draining ancient Lake Prespa in the Balkans / Others
Explore