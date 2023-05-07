WORLD
Car-ramming incident kills seven outside Texas migrant centre
US law enforcement agencies say they are treating the incident as an accident for now, though witnesses say the male driver yelled insults at the victims before accelerating.
It was not clear if the driver had crashed into the group intentionally or lost control of the vehicle. / Photo: Reuters
May 7, 2023

At least seven pedestrians have been killed and several others injured when an SUV mowed down people near a homeless shelter that attends to migrants in Brownsville, Texas, police said.

The male driver was in custody, Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said on Sunday, adding he was charged with reckless driving and could face additional charges.

Sandoval said the victims in the morning crash were waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a shelter for the homeless used by migrants.

He said some migrants were among the dead.

"We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident," said Sandoval on Fox News.

It was not clear if the driver had crashed into the group intentionally or lost control of the vehicle, Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. of Cameron County was quoted as telling the New York Times.

There are no immediate details on how many people were injured or their condition.

The city of Brownsville, on the border with Mexico, is one of the places expecting an influx of migrants when Covid-era restrictions under Title 42 expire on Thursday.

A video circulating online purporting to show the crash shows a speeding SUV ploughing into a row of people sitting on the curb.

A second video of the aftermath appears to show victims lying on the ground, some bloodied and writhing, while others lay motionless.

SOURCE:Reuters
