May 8, 2023
Prime ministers hail improved ties as 'shuttle diplomacy' resumes
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a summit in Seoul, the first visit by a Japanese Prime Minister since 2011. The two leaders are seeking to put the contentious historical and territorial disputes in the past. But this warming of ties has been met with some opposition as Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
