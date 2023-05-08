A convoy of diplomats travelling in Myanmar has come under fire from an unknown armed group.

"A convoy with some diplomats was attacked yesterday morning," a military official and a diplomat said on Monday.

On Sunday, a convoy of several vehicles travelling in Taunggyi township in eastern Myanmar's Shan State was attacked by an unknown armed group, the foreign diplomat based in Yangon said on condition of anonymity.

The convoy was carrying diplomats from the embassies of Indonesia and Singapore and officials coordinating humanitarian relief from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, they added, noting that no casualties were reported.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo condemned an attack and called for an end to violence in the strife-torn country.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, did not provide details of the incident but said it would not deter efforts by Indonesia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to push for peace in Myanmar.

"Stop using force, stop violence because it's the people who will be victims. This condition will not make anybody win," he said, adding that Indonesia encourages all stakeholders to have a dialogue and find solutions.

Violence after coup

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's administration in February 2021.

Southern Shan state - home to Taunggyi township - has seen relatively little of the violence that has ravaged Myanmar since the coup more than two years ago.

But in March around 30 people sheltering at a monastery in the same state were killed, with the junta and anti-coup fighters trading accusations over the massacre.

Diplomatic attempts to resolve the crisis

Southeast Asian leaders will this week meet in Indonesia for a summit expected to be dominated by the Myanmar crisis.

Long slammed by critics as a toothless talking shop, ASEAN has led diplomatic attempts to resolve the bloody crisis.

But its efforts have stalled as the junta ignores international criticism and refuses to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" and ethnic minority armed groups.