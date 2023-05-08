WORLD
Banned French basketball player wants to return to court wearing headscarf
Salimata Sylla, nicknamed Sila, player for 3rd league team Aubervilliers, began wearing a headscarf 3 years ago and was banned in January for doing so.
Born in Paris, Sylla, now 25, started playing basketball 14 years ago with the guidance of her sisters. / Photo: AA
May 8, 2023

French basketball player Salimata Sylla is desperate to play in official matches with her headcover after being barred from wearing a headscarf in January of this year.

Nicknamed "Sila," a player for the 3rd league team Aubervilliers, began wearing a headscarf three years ago.

Born in Paris, Sylla, now 25, started playing basketball 14 years ago with the guidance of her sisters.

"My family, my friends, everybody accepts me as I am because I am 'Sali,'" Sylla said.

Earlier on January 8, the young player was barred from participating in official matches.

In the city of Escaudain, her coach came to her two minutes before the match began and said: "I am sorry Sali, but you cannot play with your scarf on."

She then talked to the referees, and they told her that "any accessory covering the head is considered inconvenient for the game," as stated in the regulation of the French Federation of Basketball (FFBB).

Creation 'Ball.Her' league

Sylla then created the "Ball.Her" Women League, and said "I want to build sane courts for everyone. We cannot find ourselves humiliated in the court and out. The Ball.Her Women's League is here to admit all the girls, without discrimination or inequality, for us to enjoy the basketball we love so much."

Since 2017, the French government and the International Federation of Basketball have allowed players to wear scarves while playing, she added.

The FFBB has yet to respond to her questions about the ban.

Salimata Sylla said she aspires to return to the FFBB league with her headscarf, adding that the French Handball Federation allows women to play with heads covered.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
