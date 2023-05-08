WORLD
Uzbekistan declares early presidential poll after updating constitution
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev says the updated constitution sets “new political, social and economic tasks for the president, parliament, government, ministers, and governors that cannot be delayed."
Uzbek voters approved a package of constitutional amendments in a referendum on April 30  that promises human rights reforms and extends presidential terms from five to seven years. / Others
May 8, 2023

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has declared early presidential elections, eight days after the country voted in a referendum in favour of updating the country’s constitution.

“Using the powers granted to the president of the country by Article 128 of the updated constitution, I signed the second important decree. In accordance with it, early presidential elections will be held in the country,” Mirziyoyev said on Monday at a meeting with members of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis, the bicameral parliament of Uzbekistan.

However, the president did not specify the election date.

He listed four reasons for his decision, the first of which was the changing relationship and balance of power in the country.

Mirziyoyev said the updated constitution sets “new political, social and economic tasks for the president, parliament, government, ministers, and governors that cannot be delayed,” and that the Uzbek people expect “important and urgent changes and reforms from us in all areas.”

“Fourthly, in the current situation where sharp and complex processes are prevailing in the world and in our region, finding the right and effective way of development and its implementation is becoming the most acute and urgent issue,” the president said.

He contended that holding early presidential elections would be the "most correct and fair decision" under the current circumstances, in which the Uzbek people would give a mandate to "a leader they trust" within "renewed system of state power."

“The elections will be held in full compliance with the law, openly and transparently. I am convinced that at the same time, political parties and presidential candidates will put forward new ideas and initiatives that will serve the peace and prosperity of the country, the growth of the well-being of the people,” he said.

Constitutional reforms

Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission announced on May 1 that a draft law on the country’s new constitution, which envisioned increasing the president's term from five to seven years, was overwhelmingly supported by 90.21 percent of registered voters in a referendum.

The bill added 27 new articles to Uzbekistan's previous 128-article constitution and increased the number of constitutional norms from 275 to 434.

It reduced the number of Senate members from 100 to 65 and transferred some of the president's duties and powers to parliament.

Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for citizens, including those accused of crimes.

Mirziyoyev insists the overhaul of the constitution will improve governance and quality of life in the landlocked Turkic Central Asian country of 35 million people.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

