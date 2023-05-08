May 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Experts say Sudan conflict becoming 'war of attrition'
Tens of thousands of people have fled Sudan since the fighting broke out between rival military groups in April. The majority of those leaving have either been those with foreign residencies and passports. The majority of Sudanese - even those who can afford to make the journey to cities on the edge of their home country, have been left to fend for themselves. Priyanka Navani has more.
Experts say Sudan conflict becoming 'war of attrition' / Others
Explore