WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia launches fresh barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine
Russia has unleashed another wave of missiles and drones against towns and cities in Ukraine - it's fourth attack in just over a week. The strikes come just 24 hours before Russia marks its Victory Day commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany. Ukraine’s president said his country would from now on mark the historic victory on May 8th when the rest of Europe does. Meanwhile Ukrainian military sources say Russia is stepping up its attack on Bakhmut in an effort to take the town in time for Moscow’s celebration on Tuesday. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has more
ukraine / Others
May 8, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us