WORLD
2 MIN READ
Vucic Vows To Disarm Serbia Following Two Mass Shootings Over Two Days
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced a one-month amnesty for people to turn in their illegal firearms. He also issued a two-year ban on new gun licenses following two mass shootings. Last week, a 13-year-old boy killed nine people, eight students and a security guard at a Belgrade-area elementary school with two pistols that belonged to his father. Just a day later, a 21-year-old gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 others about 80 kilometres from Belgrade, reportedly using illegally obtained firearms. Though Serbia has the third-highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, it does have strong gun laws and mass shootings are quite rare. The deadly shootings have sent strong shockwaves across the region. Especially in Montenegro as it shares third place with its neighbour Serbia- just behind the US and Yemen- on the list of countries with the most firearms per capita. The attack has prompted Montenegrin officials to look closer at its own gun problem and they have already started to impose measures to cope with rising peer violence in the country. Mirjana Miladinovic reports from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMB / TRT World
May 9, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us