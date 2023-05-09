WORLD
3 MIN READ
US slaps sanctions on son of drug lord El Chapo over 'super labs'
The US Treasury Department sanctions Joaquin Jr for his role in the Los Chapitos fentanyl network, alleging that he is involved in the management of "super labs" alongside his siblings.
The Chapos brothers have resuscitated a drug empire teetering after their father was locked behind US bars and diversified the business by embracing a new line of synthetic drugs. / Photo: AP
May 9, 2023

The United States has imposed sanctions on a son of former Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Treasury Department said.

Tuesday's sanctions allege Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of the four sons to carry on their father's drug empire after his arrest and extradition to the US, oversees "super labs" to traffic drugs into the US.

His brothers Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ovidio Guzman Lopez were charged last month in the US with running a fentanyl trafficking operation fuelled by Chinese chemical and pharmaceutical companies.

Ovidio was arrested in Mexico where he is being held in a maximum-security lockup awaiting extradition.

Their father, El Chapo, who was leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, is currently serving a life sentence in a US prison.

Opioid crisis

In recent months, Mexico and the US have sparred over the origins of drugs fuelling the US opioid crisis. Washington accuses Mexico of allowing cartels to produce the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl and move it across the border.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has denied the presence of fentanyl labs in the country, alleging it comes from China.

The Sinaloa Cartel's drug labs are frequently supplied by an organisation led by a pair of brothers, Ludim and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, who were sanctioned this year, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Guzman Lopez's cousin, Saul Paez Lopez, was also sanctioned for his alleged role in coordinating drug shipments.

Raymundo Perez Uribe, was accused of providing precursor chemicals to manufacture the drugs.

Washington also sanctioned Mario Esteban Ogazon Sedano, saying he purchased precursor chemicals from Ludim Zamudio Lerma to operate drug labs.

None of the sanctioned individuals nor representatives for them could be immediately reached for comment.

The Treasury said the sanctions were coordinated closely with the Mexican government. The Mexican president has long bristled at US involvement in the country's security matters.

SOURCE:Reuters
