Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestine
Killings in occupied West Bank come after Israeli strikes in besieged Gaza left 15 Palestinians dead.
Israel-Palestine violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids and violence by Illegal Israeli settlers. / Photo: Reuters File
May 10, 2023

Israeli forces have killed two more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry has said.

The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the fatalities on Wednesday.

The killings in West Bank come after 15 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes in besieged Gaza. Four children and four women were among the fatalities.

Several countries and regional bodies have condemned the Israeli air strikes on Gaza, including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At least 127 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Israel says its military raids in the occupied West Bank are meant to dismantle networks of resistance groups and thwart future attacks.

Palestine see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel's 56-year, open-ended illegal occupation of its lands.

Israel has been occupying West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967.

Some 700,000 illegal Jewish settlers now live in both areas, in settlements regarded as unlawful under international law.

It has enforced a crippling blockade of Palestine's Gaza enclave from land, air and sea since 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
